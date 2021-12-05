There will be player prop betting options available for Matthew Stafford before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has passed for 3,316 yards while completing 66.5% of his throws (266-of-400), with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions (301.5 yards per game).

He's also carried the ball 24 times for 37 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per game.

The Rams have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has thrown 78 passes in the red zone this season, 60.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In two matchups against the Jaguars, Stafford averaged 250.5 passing yards per game, 42.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford threw a touchdown one time over those two games against the Jaguars, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.

The Jaguars' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Packers, Stafford went 21-for-38 (55.3 percent) for 302 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

Stafford has thrown for 839 yards (279.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three appearances.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 126 31.0% 92 1237 10 23 29.1% Van Jefferson 62 15.3% 33 580 4 11 13.9% Robert Woods 69 17.0% 45 556 4 16 20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive