Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has passed for 3,316 yards while completing 66.5% of his throws (266-of-400), with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions (301.5 yards per game).
- He's also carried the ball 24 times for 37 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has thrown 78 passes in the red zone this season, 60.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In two matchups against the Jaguars, Stafford averaged 250.5 passing yards per game, 42.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Stafford threw a touchdown one time over those two games against the Jaguars, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Jaguars' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Packers, Stafford went 21-for-38 (55.3 percent) for 302 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
- Stafford has thrown for 839 yards (279.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three appearances.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
126
31.0%
92
1237
10
23
29.1%
Van Jefferson
62
15.3%
33
580
4
11
13.9%
Robert Woods
69
17.0%
45
556
4
16
20.3%
