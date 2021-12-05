The Miami Dolphins (5-7) will aim to extend their four-game winning run when they battle the New York Giants (4-7) in Week 13.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 39.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 39.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 37.9 points per game, 1.6 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.3 points per game, 6.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 45.5 points per game in 2020, 6.0 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 7.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Dolphins stats and trends

In Miami's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

This year, the Dolphins average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Giants allow (23.0).

When Miami records more than 23.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Dolphins average 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8), than the Giants give up per outing (371.5).

Miami is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 371.5 yards.

This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Giants' takeaways (19).

Giants stats and trends

New York has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Giants have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

New York's games this season have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Giants average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins give up (23.3).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.

The Giants rack up 317.5 yards per game, 49.9 fewer yards than the 367.4 the Dolphins allow.

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 367.4 yards.

This season the Giants have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Miami is 3-3 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

This season, Miami has hit the over in three of six home games.

This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).

New York is 1-4 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.

This season, in five away games, New York has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Giants away games this season is 47.8 points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

