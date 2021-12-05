Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (5-7) will aim to extend their four-game winning run when they battle the New York Giants (4-7) in Week 13.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 39.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 39.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 37.9 points per game, 1.6 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.3 points per game, 6.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 45.5 points per game in 2020, 6.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 7.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Miami's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • This year, the Dolphins average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Giants allow (23.0).
  • When Miami records more than 23.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins average 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8), than the Giants give up per outing (371.5).
  • Miami is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 371.5 yards.
  • This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Giants' takeaways (19).
  • New York has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • This season, the Giants have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Giants average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins give up (23.3).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.
  • The Giants rack up 317.5 yards per game, 49.9 fewer yards than the 367.4 the Dolphins allow.
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 367.4 yards.
  • This season the Giants have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Miami is 3-3 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • This season, Miami has hit the over in three of six home games.
  • This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).
  • New York is 1-4 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • This season, in five away games, New York has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Giants away games this season is 47.8 points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.