Publish date:
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pittman has 61 catches on 91 targets, with a team-high 805 receiving yards (67.1 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Pittman has been the target of 91 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 22.6% of the target share.
- Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pittman's matchup with the Texans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- Pittman has averaged 33.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans, 28.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pittman has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Texans.
- The Texans have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Texans have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Pittman was targeted 10 times and picked up 53 yards on four receptions.
- Pittman has also tacked on 11 receptions for 147 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 49.0 yards per game.
Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
91
22.6%
61
805
5
11
23.4%
Zach Pascal
60
14.9%
34
340
3
11
23.4%
Jonathan Taylor
43
10.7%
36
336
2
2
4.3%
Jack Doyle
39
9.7%
26
278
3
7
14.9%
Powered By Data Skrive