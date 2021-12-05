Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Michael Pittman Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South foes meet in Week 13 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) hit the field against the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pittman has 61 catches on 91 targets, with a team-high 805 receiving yards (67.1 per game) and five touchdowns.

Pittman has been the target of 91 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 22.6% of the target share.

Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

Pittman has averaged 33.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans, 28.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pittman has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Texans.

The Texans have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.4 yards per game through the air.

The Texans have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Pittman was targeted 10 times and picked up 53 yards on four receptions.

Pittman has also tacked on 11 receptions for 147 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 49.0 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 91 22.6% 61 805 5 11 23.4% Zach Pascal 60 14.9% 34 340 3 11 23.4% Jonathan Taylor 43 10.7% 36 336 2 2 4.3% Jack Doyle 39 9.7% 26 278 3 7 14.9%

