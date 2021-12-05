Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Michael Pittman Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South foes meet in Week 13 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) hit the field against the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pittman has 61 catches on 91 targets, with a team-high 805 receiving yards (67.1 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Pittman has been the target of 91 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 22.6% of the target share.
  • Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pittman's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Pittman has averaged 33.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans, 28.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pittman has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Texans.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Texans have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Pittman was targeted 10 times and picked up 53 yards on four receptions.
  • Pittman has also tacked on 11 receptions for 147 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 49.0 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

91

22.6%

61

805

5

11

23.4%

Zach Pascal

60

14.9%

34

340

3

11

23.4%

Jonathan Taylor

43

10.7%

36

336

2

2

4.3%

Jack Doyle

39

9.7%

26

278

3

7

14.9%

Powered By Data Skrive