Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans' stat line this year shows 50 grabs for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns. He puts up 63.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 82 times.
- Evans has been the target of 17.6% (82 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
- Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.4% of the time while running the ball 34.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Evans' 85.1 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Falcons are 23.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Evans, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. And he had multiple TDs in three of those five games.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- This week Evans will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (249.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Falcons have conceded 21 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Colts, Evans was targeted six times and racked up three catches for 16 yards.
- In his last three games, Evans has racked up 50.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 20 targets.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
82
17.6%
50
695
10
14
15.4%
Chris Godwin
88
18.9%
67
806
5
19
20.9%
Antonio Brown
42
9.0%
29
418
4
3
3.3%
Rob Gronkowski
40
8.6%
29
378
4
9
9.9%
