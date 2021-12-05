Mike Evans will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' stat line this year shows 50 grabs for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns. He puts up 63.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 82 times.

Evans has been the target of 17.6% (82 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.4% of the time while running the ball 34.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Evans' 85.1 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Falcons are 23.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Evans, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. And he had multiple TDs in three of those five games.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

This week Evans will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (249.3 yards allowed per game).

The Falcons have conceded 21 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Evans was targeted six times and racked up three catches for 16 yards.

In his last three games, Evans has racked up 50.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 20 targets.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 82 17.6% 50 695 10 14 15.4% Chris Godwin 88 18.9% 67 806 5 19 20.9% Antonio Brown 42 9.0% 29 418 4 3 3.3% Rob Gronkowski 40 8.6% 29 378 4 9 9.9%

