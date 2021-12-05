Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Author:

Mike Evans will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans' stat line this year shows 50 grabs for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns. He puts up 63.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 82 times.
  • Evans has been the target of 17.6% (82 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
  • Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.4% of the time while running the ball 34.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Evans' 85.1 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Falcons are 23.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Evans, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. And he had multiple TDs in three of those five games.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • This week Evans will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (249.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Falcons have conceded 21 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Colts, Evans was targeted six times and racked up three catches for 16 yards.
  • In his last three games, Evans has racked up 50.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 20 targets.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

82

17.6%

50

695

10

14

15.4%

Chris Godwin

88

18.9%

67

806

5

19

20.9%

Antonio Brown

42

9.0%

29

418

4

3

3.3%

Rob Gronkowski

40

8.6%

29

378

4

9

9.9%

