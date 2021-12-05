Before Mike Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) square off in a Week 13 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has put together 50 grabs for 744 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 86 times, and averages 67.6 yards per game.

Williams has been the target of 86 of his team's 439 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.

Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his two matchups against the Bengals, Williams' 57 receiving yards average is 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

Williams, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.1 yards per game through the air.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 39-yard performance against the Broncos last week on four catches while being targeted eight times.

Williams has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 86 19.6% 50 744 7 12 19.7% Keenan Allen 116 26.4% 81 895 2 14 23.0% Austin Ekeler 66 15.0% 51 473 7 13 21.3% Jared Cook 55 12.5% 33 371 3 7 11.5%

