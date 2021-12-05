Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has put together 50 grabs for 744 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 86 times, and averages 67.6 yards per game.
- Williams has been the target of 86 of his team's 439 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.
- Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his two matchups against the Bengals, Williams' 57 receiving yards average is 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
- Williams, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.1 yards per game through the air.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Williams put together a 39-yard performance against the Broncos last week on four catches while being targeted eight times.
- Williams has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 56.3 yards per game.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
86
19.6%
50
744
7
12
19.7%
Keenan Allen
116
26.4%
81
895
2
14
23.0%
Austin Ekeler
66
15.0%
51
473
7
13
21.3%
Jared Cook
55
12.5%
33
371
3
7
11.5%
