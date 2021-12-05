Skip to main content
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Before Mike Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) square off in a Week 13 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has put together 50 grabs for 744 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 86 times, and averages 67.6 yards per game.
  • Williams has been the target of 86 of his team's 439 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.
  • Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his two matchups against the Bengals, Williams' 57 receiving yards average is 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
  • Williams, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.1 yards per game through the air.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 39-yard performance against the Broncos last week on four catches while being targeted eight times.
  • Williams has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

86

19.6%

50

744

7

12

19.7%

Keenan Allen

116

26.4%

81

895

2

14

23.0%

Austin Ekeler

66

15.0%

51

473

7

13

21.3%

Jared Cook

55

12.5%

33

371

3

7

11.5%

Powered By Data Skrive