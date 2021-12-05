In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Miles Sanders for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) play the New York Jets (3-8) in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sanders has rushed for 458 yards (38.2 per game) on 88 carries.

He's also tacked on 20 catches for 118 yards (9.8 per game).

He has handled 88, or 23.7%, of his team's 371 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 48.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 51.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Sanders put up 15 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Jets, 53.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Jets.

The Jets allow 128.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.

The Jets have allowed 20 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Sanders ran the ball nine times for 64 yards (7.1 yards per attempt).

Over his last three games, Sanders has run for 158 yards on 25 carries (52.7 ypg).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 88 23.7% 458 0 12 16.2% 5.2 Jalen Hurts 122 32.9% 695 8 26 35.1% 5.7 Boston Scott 61 16.4% 285 4 12 16.2% 4.7 Jordan Howard 51 13.7% 274 3 16 21.6% 5.4

Powered By Data Skrive