Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sanders has rushed for 458 yards (38.2 per game) on 88 carries.
- He's also tacked on 20 catches for 118 yards (9.8 per game).
- He has handled 88, or 23.7%, of his team's 371 rushing attempts this season.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 48.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 51.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Sanders put up 15 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Jets, 53.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Sanders did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Jets.
- The Jets allow 128.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
- The Jets have allowed 20 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Sanders ran the ball nine times for 64 yards (7.1 yards per attempt).
- Over his last three games, Sanders has run for 158 yards on 25 carries (52.7 ypg).
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
88
23.7%
458
0
12
16.2%
5.2
Jalen Hurts
122
32.9%
695
8
26
35.1%
5.7
Boston Scott
61
16.4%
285
4
12
16.2%
4.7
Jordan Howard
51
13.7%
274
3
16
21.6%
5.4
