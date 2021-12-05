Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Philadelphia vs. New York

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Miles Sanders for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) play the New York Jets (3-8) in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sanders has rushed for 458 yards (38.2 per game) on 88 carries.
  • He's also tacked on 20 catches for 118 yards (9.8 per game).
  • He has handled 88, or 23.7%, of his team's 371 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 48.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 51.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Sanders put up 15 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Jets, 53.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sanders did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Jets.
  • The Jets allow 128.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Jets have allowed 20 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Sanders ran the ball nine times for 64 yards (7.1 yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three games, Sanders has run for 158 yards on 25 carries (52.7 ypg).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

88

23.7%

458

0

12

16.2%

5.2

Jalen Hurts

122

32.9%

695

8

26

35.1%

5.7

Boston Scott

61

16.4%

285

4

12

16.2%

4.7

Jordan Howard

51

13.7%

274

3

16

21.6%

5.4

