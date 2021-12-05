The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will aim to end an 11-game skid when they battle the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) in Week 13.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Sunday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 41.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 51.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.9 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 46.0 average total in Lions games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-5-0 this season.

This season, the Vikings are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Vikings rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions allow (26.3).

Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.3 points.

The Vikings collect only 4.4 more yards per game (381.2) than the Lions give up per outing (376.8).

When Minnesota churns out over 376.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (13).

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 8-4-0 this season.

The Lions have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 7 points or more this year.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

The Lions average 15.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Vikings allow (25.1).

The Lions average 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings give up (382.9).

In games that Detroit totals more than 382.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year the Lions have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Vikings' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread and 0-6 overall.

Detroit has hit the over twice in six home games this season.

The average point total in Lions home games this season is 46.6 points, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, in away games.

In five of six away games this year, Minnesota has hit the over.

This season, Vikings away games average 49.4 points, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

