December 5, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will aim to end an 11-game skid when they battle the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) in Week 13.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
  • Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 41.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 51.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.9 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 46.0 average total in Lions games this season.
  • Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-5-0 this season.
  • This season, the Vikings are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
  • The Vikings rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions allow (26.3).
  • Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.3 points.
  • The Vikings collect only 4.4 more yards per game (381.2) than the Lions give up per outing (376.8).
  • When Minnesota churns out over 376.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (13).
  • Against the spread, Detroit is 8-4-0 this season.
  • The Lions have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 7 points or more this year.
  • Detroit's games this season have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).
  • The Lions average 15.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Vikings allow (25.1).
  • The Lions average 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings give up (382.9).
  • In games that Detroit totals more than 382.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • This year the Lions have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Vikings' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread and 0-6 overall.
  • Detroit has hit the over twice in six home games this season.
  • The average point total in Lions home games this season is 46.6 points, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, in away games.
  • In five of six away games this year, Minnesota has hit the over.
  • This season, Vikings away games average 49.4 points, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

