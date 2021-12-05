Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Myles Gaskin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (5-7) take on the New York Giants (4-7) in Week 13 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Miami's top rusher, Gaskin, has carried the ball 139 times for 482 yards (40.2 per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also added 43 catches for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has handled 139, or 48.6%, of his team's 286 rushing attempts this season.

The Dolphins have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. New York

Gaskin's 43 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Giants are 11.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Giants.

The Giants allow 127.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Giants are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Gaskin picked up 49 yards on 16 carries while scoring two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Gaskin has 169 rushing yards (56.3 per game) on 53 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 8.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 24 yards and one touchdown.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 139 48.6% 482 3 29 53.7% 3.5 Phillip Lindsay 62 - 172 1 4 - 2.8 Salvon Ahmed 46 16.1% 126 0 3 5.6% 2.7 Malcolm Brown 33 11.5% 125 1 7 13.0% 3.8

