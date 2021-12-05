Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Miami vs. New York
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Miami's top rusher, Gaskin, has carried the ball 139 times for 482 yards (40.2 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He's also added 43 catches for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has handled 139, or 48.6%, of his team's 286 rushing attempts this season.
- The Dolphins have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. New York
- Gaskin's 43 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Giants are 11.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Giants.
- The Giants allow 127.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Giants are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, Gaskin picked up 49 yards on 16 carries while scoring two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Gaskin has 169 rushing yards (56.3 per game) on 53 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 8.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 24 yards and one touchdown.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
139
48.6%
482
3
29
53.7%
3.5
Phillip Lindsay
62
-
172
1
4
-
2.8
Salvon Ahmed
46
16.1%
126
0
3
5.6%
2.7
Malcolm Brown
33
11.5%
125
1
7
13.0%
3.8
