December 5, 2021
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Myles Gaskin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (5-7) take on the New York Giants (4-7) in Week 13 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Miami's top rusher, Gaskin, has carried the ball 139 times for 482 yards (40.2 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also added 43 catches for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has handled 139, or 48.6%, of his team's 286 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Dolphins have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. New York

  • Gaskin's 43 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Giants are 11.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Giants.
  • The Giants allow 127.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Giants are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, Gaskin picked up 49 yards on 16 carries while scoring two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Gaskin has 169 rushing yards (56.3 per game) on 53 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 8.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 24 yards and one touchdown.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

139

48.6%

482

3

29

53.7%

3.5

Phillip Lindsay

62

-

172

1

4

-

2.8

Salvon Ahmed

46

16.1%

126

0

3

5.6%

2.7

Malcolm Brown

33

11.5%

125

1

7

13.0%

3.8

