Najee Harris has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris' team-high 708 rushing yards (64.4 per game) have come on 196 carries, with five touchdowns.

And he has caught 52 passes for 351 yards (31.9 per game) with two TDs.

He has handled 196, or 75.7%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 84.2 yards per game.

The Ravens have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Harris ran the ball eight times for 23 yards.

He tacked on 14 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Harris has piled up 46 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He has tacked on 12 catches for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 196 75.7% 708 5 21 72.4% 3.6 Chase Claypool 8 3.1% 52 0 2 6.9% 6.5 Benny Snell Jr. 15 5.8% 43 0 0 0.0% 2.9 Kalen Ballage 11 4.2% 36 0 0 0.0% 3.3

