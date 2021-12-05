Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris' team-high 708 rushing yards (64.4 per game) have come on 196 carries, with five touchdowns.
- And he has caught 52 passes for 351 yards (31.9 per game) with two TDs.
- He has handled 196, or 75.7%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.
- The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The Ravens have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 84.2 yards per game.
- The Ravens have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Harris ran the ball eight times for 23 yards.
- He tacked on 14 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Harris has piled up 46 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has tacked on 12 catches for 62 yards (20.7 per game).
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
196
75.7%
708
5
21
72.4%
3.6
Chase Claypool
8
3.1%
52
0
2
6.9%
6.5
Benny Snell Jr.
15
5.8%
43
0
0
0.0%
2.9
Kalen Ballage
11
4.2%
36
0
0
0.0%
3.3
