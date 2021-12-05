Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Najee Harris has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris' team-high 708 rushing yards (64.4 per game) have come on 196 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 52 passes for 351 yards (31.9 per game) with two TDs.
  • He has handled 196, or 75.7%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.
  Success Rate This Season

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The Ravens have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 84.2 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Harris ran the ball eight times for 23 yards.
  • He tacked on 14 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has piled up 46 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has tacked on 12 catches for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

196

75.7%

708

5

21

72.4%

3.6

Chase Claypool

8

3.1%

52

0

2

6.9%

6.5

Benny Snell Jr.

15

5.8%

43

0

0

0.0%

2.9

Kalen Ballage

11

4.2%

36

0

0

0.0%

3.3

