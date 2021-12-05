Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Olamide Zaccheaus for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Zaccheaus' Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet in a Week 13 matchup between NFC South rivals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Zaccheaus' 36 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 222 yards (20.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Zaccheaus has been the target of 9.2% (36 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.

Zaccheaus has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Zaccheaus' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Zaccheaus has averaged 14.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 9.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Zaccheaus, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 262.2 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers' defense is 27th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Zaccheaus was targeted two times and recorded one catch for five yards.

During his last three games, Zaccheaus has caught six passes on 14 targets for 50 yards, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Olamide Zaccheaus 36 9.2% 19 222 3 6 12.5% Kyle Pitts 75 19.1% 45 661 1 9 18.8% Cordarrelle Patterson 52 13.3% 41 500 5 9 18.8% Calvin Ridley 52 13.3% 31 281 2 10 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive