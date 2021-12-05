Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Olamide Zaccheaus for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Zaccheaus' Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet in a Week 13 matchup between NFC South rivals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Zaccheaus' 36 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 222 yards (20.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Zaccheaus has been the target of 9.2% (36 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.
  • Zaccheaus has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Zaccheaus has averaged 14.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 9.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Zaccheaus, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 262.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 27th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Zaccheaus was targeted two times and recorded one catch for five yards.
  • During his last three games, Zaccheaus has caught six passes on 14 targets for 50 yards, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Olamide Zaccheaus

36

9.2%

19

222

3

6

12.5%

Kyle Pitts

75

19.1%

45

661

1

9

18.8%

Cordarrelle Patterson

52

13.3%

41

500

5

9

18.8%

Calvin Ridley

52

13.3%

31

281

2

10

20.8%

