Publish date:
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Zaccheaus' 36 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 222 yards (20.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Zaccheaus has been the target of 9.2% (36 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.
- Zaccheaus has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Zaccheaus has averaged 14.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 9.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Zaccheaus, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 262.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 27th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jaguars, Zaccheaus was targeted two times and recorded one catch for five yards.
- During his last three games, Zaccheaus has caught six passes on 14 targets for 50 yards, averaging 16.7 yards per game.
Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Olamide Zaccheaus
36
9.2%
19
222
3
6
12.5%
Kyle Pitts
75
19.1%
45
661
1
9
18.8%
Cordarrelle Patterson
52
13.3%
41
500
5
9
18.8%
Calvin Ridley
52
13.3%
31
281
2
10
20.8%
