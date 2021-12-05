Before placing any bets on Pat Freiermuth's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth's 40 receptions (53 targets) have netted him 327 yards (29.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 12.2% of the 435 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 24.6% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bengals, Freiermuth was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.

Freiermuth has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 27.3 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 53 12.2% 40 327 6 15 24.6% Diontae Johnson 109 25.1% 68 809 4 11 18.0% Chase Claypool 69 15.9% 37 608 1 9 14.8% Najee Harris 67 15.4% 52 351 2 11 18.0%

