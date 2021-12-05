Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Before placing any bets on Pat Freiermuth's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth's 40 receptions (53 targets) have netted him 327 yards (29.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 12.2% of the 435 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 24.6% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bengals, Freiermuth was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Freiermuth has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 27.3 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

53

12.2%

40

327

6

15

24.6%

Diontae Johnson

109

25.1%

68

809

4

11

18.0%

Chase Claypool

69

15.9%

37

608

1

9

14.8%

Najee Harris

67

15.4%

52

351

2

11

18.0%

