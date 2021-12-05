Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth's 40 receptions (53 targets) have netted him 327 yards (29.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 12.2% of the 435 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 24.6% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bengals, Freiermuth was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Freiermuth has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 27.3 yards per game.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
53
12.2%
40
327
6
15
24.6%
Diontae Johnson
109
25.1%
68
809
4
11
18.0%
Chase Claypool
69
15.9%
37
608
1
9
14.8%
Najee Harris
67
15.4%
52
351
2
11
18.0%
