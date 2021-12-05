Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Author:

There will be player props available for Patrick Mahomes II before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West opponents meet in Week 13 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has thrown for 3,200 yards (290.9 ypg) on 294-of-449 passing with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 238 rushing yards (21.6 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mahomes accounts for 58.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 61 of his 449 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mahomes' matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Mahomes averages 228.1 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Broncos, 50.4 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mahomes threw multiple TDs twice in those matchups against the Broncos, while throwing a touchdown pass in six games.
  • The Broncos are giving up 239.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Mahomes put together a 260-yard performance against the Cowboys in Week 11, completing 62.2% of his passes with one interception.
  • He tacked on seven carries for 11 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Mahomes has recorded 832 passing yards (277.3 yards per game) while going 78-for-124 (62.9% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

122

26.2%

84

932

8

14

22.6%

Travis Kelce

97

20.8%

67

821

5

7

11.3%

Mecole Hardman

59

12.7%

42

424

1

10

16.1%

Powered By Data Skrive