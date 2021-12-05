There will be player props available for Patrick Mahomes II before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West opponents meet in Week 13 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has thrown for 3,200 yards (290.9 ypg) on 294-of-449 passing with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

He also adds 238 rushing yards (21.6 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Mahomes accounts for 58.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 61 of his 449 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Denver

Mahomes averages 228.1 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Broncos, 50.4 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mahomes threw multiple TDs twice in those matchups against the Broncos, while throwing a touchdown pass in six games.

The Broncos are giving up 239.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Mahomes put together a 260-yard performance against the Cowboys in Week 11, completing 62.2% of his passes with one interception.

He tacked on seven carries for 11 yards.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has recorded 832 passing yards (277.3 yards per game) while going 78-for-124 (62.9% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 122 26.2% 84 932 8 14 22.6% Travis Kelce 97 20.8% 67 821 5 7 11.3% Mecole Hardman 59 12.7% 42 424 1 10 16.1%

