Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) against the New York Jets (3-8) in NFL Week 13 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia's games this season have gone over 43.5 points seven of 12 times.
  • So far this season, 54.5% of New York's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • Sunday's total is 0.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.2 points per game, 9.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.7 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Philadelphia is 6-6-0 this year.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Eagles average 5.1 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jets surrender (30.4).
  • Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.
  • The Eagles collect 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1), than the Jets allow per outing (394.9).
  • Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 394.9 yards.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Jets.
  • In New York's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Jets have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5 points or more (in seven chances).
  • New York's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
  • This season the Jets put up 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles allow (22.8).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.
  • The Jets collect just 9.9 fewer yards per game (331.2) than the Eagles give up (341.1).
  • When New York piles up more than 341.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season the Jets have turned the ball over 24 times, 12 more than the Eagles' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • New York has gone over the total in three of five games at home this year.
  • The average point total in Jets home games this season is 44.6 points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • This season on the road, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • Philadelphia has hit the over in three of seven road games this season.
  • Eagles away games this season average 47.6 total points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.