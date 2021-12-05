It'll be the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) against the New York Jets (3-8) in NFL Week 13 action.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over 43.5 points seven of 12 times.

So far this season, 54.5% of New York's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

Sunday's total is 0.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.2 points per game, 9.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Eagles stats and trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 6-6-0 this year.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Eagles average 5.1 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jets surrender (30.4).

Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.

The Eagles collect 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1), than the Jets allow per outing (394.9).

Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 394.9 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Jets stats and trends

In New York's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Jets have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5 points or more (in seven chances).

New York's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This season the Jets put up 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles allow (22.8).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.

The Jets collect just 9.9 fewer yards per game (331.2) than the Eagles give up (341.1).

When New York piles up more than 341.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Jets have turned the ball over 24 times, 12 more than the Eagles' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

New York has gone over the total in three of five games at home this year.

The average point total in Jets home games this season is 44.6 points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

This season on the road, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Philadelphia has hit the over in three of seven road games this season.

Eagles away games this season average 47.6 total points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

