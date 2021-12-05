Rob Gronkowski will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 13 when Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski's 29 grabs have turned into 378 yards (34.4 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 40 times.

Gronkowski has been the target of 40 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season, or 8.6% of the target share.

Gronkowski (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Gronkowski's 37 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Falcons are 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons are conceding 249.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Gronkowski was targeted nine times, picking up 123 yards on seven receptions (averaging 17.6 yards per catch).

Gronkowski has totaled 194 receiving yards (64.7 per game), reeling in 13 balls on 17 targets over his last three outings.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 40 8.6% 29 378 4 9 9.9% Chris Godwin 88 18.9% 67 806 5 19 20.9% Mike Evans 82 17.6% 50 695 10 14 15.4% Antonio Brown 42 9.0% 29 418 4 3 3.3%

