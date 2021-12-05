Publish date:
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski's 29 grabs have turned into 378 yards (34.4 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 40 times.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 40 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season, or 8.6% of the target share.
- Gronkowski (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Falcons.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Gronkowski's 37 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Falcons are 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The Falcons are conceding 249.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Gronkowski was targeted nine times, picking up 123 yards on seven receptions (averaging 17.6 yards per catch).
- Gronkowski has totaled 194 receiving yards (64.7 per game), reeling in 13 balls on 17 targets over his last three outings.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
40
8.6%
29
378
4
9
9.9%
Chris Godwin
88
18.9%
67
806
5
19
20.9%
Mike Evans
82
17.6%
50
695
10
14
15.4%
Antonio Brown
42
9.0%
29
418
4
3
3.3%
Powered By Data Skrive