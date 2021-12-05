Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Author:

Rob Gronkowski will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 13 when Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski's 29 grabs have turned into 378 yards (34.4 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 40 times.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 40 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season, or 8.6% of the target share.
  • Gronkowski (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Gronkowski's 37 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Falcons are 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons are conceding 249.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Gronkowski was targeted nine times, picking up 123 yards on seven receptions (averaging 17.6 yards per catch).
  • Gronkowski has totaled 194 receiving yards (64.7 per game), reeling in 13 balls on 17 targets over his last three outings.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

40

8.6%

29

378

4

9

9.9%

Chris Godwin

88

18.9%

67

806

5

19

20.9%

Mike Evans

82

17.6%

50

695

10

14

15.4%

Antonio Brown

42

9.0%

29

418

4

3

3.3%

Powered By Data Skrive