Publish date:
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Barkley has piled up 260 rushing yards (23.6 per game) on 73 attempts with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 24 catches for 174 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 73, or 28.1%, of his team's 260 rushing attempts this season.
- The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- Barkley had 112 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Dolphins, 58.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Barkley rushed for multiple touchdowns in that game against the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins allow 104.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Dolphins have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Eagles, Barkley carried the ball 13 times for 40 yards.
- Barkley also tacked on 13 yards on four receptions.
- Barkley has run for 65 yards on 19 carries (21.7 yards per game) over his last three games.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game) .
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
73
28.1%
260
2
10
24.4%
3.6
Devontae Booker
91
35.0%
340
2
14
34.1%
3.7
Daniel Jones
62
23.8%
298
2
13
31.7%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
22
8.5%
89
1
2
4.9%
4.0
Powered By Data Skrive