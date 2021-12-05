Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Saquon Barkley for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Barkley's New York Giants (4-7) and the Miami Dolphins (5-7) take the field in Week 13 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Barkley has piled up 260 rushing yards (23.6 per game) on 73 attempts with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 24 catches for 174 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 73, or 28.1%, of his team's 260 rushing attempts this season.

The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

Barkley had 112 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Dolphins, 58.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Barkley rushed for multiple touchdowns in that game against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins allow 104.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Dolphins have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Eagles, Barkley carried the ball 13 times for 40 yards.

Barkley also tacked on 13 yards on four receptions.

Barkley has run for 65 yards on 19 carries (21.7 yards per game) over his last three games.

He's also caught 10 passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game) .

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 73 28.1% 260 2 10 24.4% 3.6 Devontae Booker 91 35.0% 340 2 14 34.1% 3.7 Daniel Jones 62 23.8% 298 2 13 31.7% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 22 8.5% 89 1 2 4.9% 4.0

