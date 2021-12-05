Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Miami

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Saquon Barkley for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Barkley's New York Giants (4-7) and the Miami Dolphins (5-7) take the field in Week 13 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Barkley has piled up 260 rushing yards (23.6 per game) on 73 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 24 catches for 174 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 73, or 28.1%, of his team's 260 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Barkley had 112 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Dolphins, 58.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Barkley rushed for multiple touchdowns in that game against the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins allow 104.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Dolphins have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Eagles, Barkley carried the ball 13 times for 40 yards.
  • Barkley also tacked on 13 yards on four receptions.
  • Barkley has run for 65 yards on 19 carries (21.7 yards per game) over his last three games.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game) .

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

73

28.1%

260

2

10

24.4%

3.6

Devontae Booker

91

35.0%

340

2

14

34.1%

3.7

Daniel Jones

62

23.8%

298

2

13

31.7%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

22

8.5%

89

1

2

4.9%

4.0

