December 5, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Seattle Seahawks (3-8) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 13 clash against the San Francisco 49ers (6-5).

Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 27.3% of Seattle's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 44.5 points per game, 1.0 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 43 points per game, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.2, 1.7 points more than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The 48.4 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • San Francisco has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • The 49ers are 4-4 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The 49ers score 25.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the Seahawks surrender per contest (20.5).
  • San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.5 points.
  • The 49ers average 365.1 yards per game, 33.9 fewer yards than the 399.0 the Seahawks allow per matchup.
  • When San Francisco picks up more than 399.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (10).
  • Against the spread, Seattle is 5-6-0 this season.
  • The Seahawks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).
  • This year the Seahawks put up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.0) than the 49ers give up (22.5).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.5 points.
  • The Seahawks average 23.0 fewer yards per game (295.7) than the 49ers allow (318.7).
  • Seattle is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out more than 318.7 yards.
  • The Seahawks have seven giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Seattle has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this season.
  • The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • Seattle has hit the over once in five home games this year.
  • Seahawks home games this season average 47.8 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • San Francisco is 4-1 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • On the road, as 3-point favorites or more, the 49ers are 3-1 ATS.
  • San Francisco has gone over the total twice in five road games this season.
  • The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 45.8 points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

