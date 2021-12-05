The Seattle Seahawks (3-8) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 13 clash against the San Francisco 49ers (6-5).

Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of Seattle's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 44.5 points per game, 1.0 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 43 points per game, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.2, 1.7 points more than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The 48.4 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The 49ers are 4-4 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The 49ers score 25.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the Seahawks surrender per contest (20.5).

San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.5 points.

The 49ers average 365.1 yards per game, 33.9 fewer yards than the 399.0 the Seahawks allow per matchup.

When San Francisco picks up more than 399.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (10).

Seahawks stats and trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 5-6-0 this season.

The Seahawks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).

This year the Seahawks put up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.0) than the 49ers give up (22.5).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.5 points.

The Seahawks average 23.0 fewer yards per game (295.7) than the 49ers allow (318.7).

Seattle is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out more than 318.7 yards.

The Seahawks have seven giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Seattle has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this season.

The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.

Seattle has hit the over once in five home games this year.

Seahawks home games this season average 47.8 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

San Francisco is 4-1 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.

On the road, as 3-point favorites or more, the 49ers are 3-1 ATS.

San Francisco has gone over the total twice in five road games this season.

The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 45.8 points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

