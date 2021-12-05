Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs' 847 receiving yards (77.0 per game) lead the Bills. He has 67 receptions on 101 targets with seven touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.2% of the 418 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.5% of the time while running the football 40.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New England
- Diggs is averaging 95.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Patriots, 33.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (61.5).
- In three matchups with the Patriots, Diggs has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The 218.3 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Saints, Diggs was targeted nine times and recorded seven catches for 74 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Diggs has put up 259 yards during his last three games (86.3 per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 28 targets.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
101
24.2%
67
847
7
20
27.8%
Emmanuel Sanders
61
14.6%
36
559
4
8
11.1%
Cole Beasley
79
18.9%
62
530
1
9
12.5%
Dawson Knox
41
9.8%
31
415
7
10
13.9%
