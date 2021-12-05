Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC East foes play in Week 13 when Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) meet the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' 847 receiving yards (77.0 per game) lead the Bills. He has 67 receptions on 101 targets with seven touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.2% of the 418 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.5% of the time while running the football 40.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

Diggs is averaging 95.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Patriots, 33.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (61.5).

In three matchups with the Patriots, Diggs has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 218.3 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Saints, Diggs was targeted nine times and recorded seven catches for 74 yards and scored one touchdown.

Diggs has put up 259 yards during his last three games (86.3 per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 28 targets.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 101 24.2% 67 847 7 20 27.8% Emmanuel Sanders 61 14.6% 36 559 4 8 11.1% Cole Beasley 79 18.9% 62 530 1 9 12.5% Dawson Knox 41 9.8% 31 415 7 10 13.9%

Powered By Data Skrive