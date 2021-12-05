Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC East foes play in Week 13 when Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) meet the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs' 847 receiving yards (77.0 per game) lead the Bills. He has 67 receptions on 101 targets with seven touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.2% of the 418 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
  • Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.5% of the time while running the football 40.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New England

  • Diggs is averaging 95.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Patriots, 33.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (61.5).
  • In three matchups with the Patriots, Diggs has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The 218.3 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Saints, Diggs was targeted nine times and recorded seven catches for 74 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Diggs has put up 259 yards during his last three games (86.3 per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 28 targets.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

101

24.2%

67

847

7

20

27.8%

Emmanuel Sanders

61

14.6%

36

559

4

8

11.1%

Cole Beasley

79

18.9%

62

530

1

9

12.5%

Dawson Knox

41

9.8%

31

415

7

10

13.9%

