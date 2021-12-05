T.J. Hockenson will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. NFC North rivals take the field in Week 13 when Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) meet the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hockenson has grabbed 57 passes and leads his team with 534 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 48.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 383 passes thrown by his team have gone Hockenson's way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 59.2% passing plays and 40.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his four matchups against the Vikings, Hockenson's 29.5 receiving yards average is 17.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).

In four matchups, Hockenson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Vikings.

This week Hockenson will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Hockenson put together a 35-yard performance against the Bears last week on three catches while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.

Hockenson has tacked on 86 yards on nine grabs and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 12 times and averaged 28.7 receiving yards per game.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 76 19.8% 57 534 3 8 22.2% D'Andre Swift 70 18.3% 56 429 2 6 16.7% Kalif Raymond 51 13.3% 33 379 2 3 8.3% Amon-Ra St. Brown 52 13.6% 39 352 0 5 13.9%

