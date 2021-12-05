NFC South opponents will clash in NFL Week 13 action when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 50.5 points six of 11 times.

So far this season, 36.4% of Atlanta's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This game's total is the same as the 50.5 points per game average these two teams have combined to surrender this year.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 0.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season and are 4-0 ATS in those matchups.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Buccaneers score 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons allow (27.5).

Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.

The Buccaneers collect 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons allow per contest (361.8).

Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up over 361.8 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Atlanta has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Falcons score 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (23.0).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.0 points.

The Falcons rack up just 18.0 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (328.5).

In games that Atlanta totals over 328.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Falcons have 18 turnovers, five fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.

In five home games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Falcons home games this season is 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

Tampa Bay has one win against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, on the road.

This season, in three of six road games Tampa Bay has gone over the total.

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.6 points, 1.1 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

