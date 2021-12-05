Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC South opponents will clash in NFL Week 13 action when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 50.5 points six of 11 times.
  • So far this season, 36.4% of Atlanta's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This game's total is the same as the 50.5 points per game average these two teams have combined to surrender this year.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 0.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season and are 4-0 ATS in those matchups.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Buccaneers score 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons allow (27.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons allow per contest (361.8).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up over 361.8 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • In Atlanta's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Atlanta has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons score 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (23.0).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.0 points.
  • The Falcons rack up just 18.0 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (328.5).
  • In games that Atlanta totals over 328.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This season the Falcons have 18 turnovers, five fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.
  • In five home games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Falcons home games this season is 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
  • Tampa Bay has one win against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, on the road.
  • This season, in three of six road games Tampa Bay has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.6 points, 1.1 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.