Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Washington vs. Las Vegas

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Taylor Heinicke for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (5-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) square off in a Week 13 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 2,613 yards (237.5 ypg) on 244-of-363 passing with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He has added 279 rushing yards on 49 carries with one touchdown, averaging 25.4 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke accounts for 43.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 39 of his 363 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders are giving up 246.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Heinicke put together a 223-yard performance against the Seahawks last week, completing 77.1% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 685 yards (228.3 ypg) on 69-of-89 passing with five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He has added 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 13 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

98

26.6%

58

786

5

8

20.5%

J.D. McKissic

53

14.4%

43

397

2

3

7.7%

Adam Humphries

34

9.2%

25

269

0

2

5.1%

Powered By Data Skrive