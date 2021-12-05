Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Washington vs. Las Vegas
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has thrown for 2,613 yards (237.5 ypg) on 244-of-363 passing with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
- He has added 279 rushing yards on 49 carries with one touchdown, averaging 25.4 yards per game.
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Heinicke accounts for 43.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 39 of his 363 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders are giving up 246.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Heinicke put together a 223-yard performance against the Seahawks last week, completing 77.1% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Heinicke has thrown for 685 yards (228.3 ypg) on 69-of-89 passing with five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
- He has added 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 13 carries.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
98
26.6%
58
786
5
8
20.5%
J.D. McKissic
53
14.4%
43
397
2
3
7.7%
Adam Humphries
34
9.2%
25
269
0
2
5.1%
