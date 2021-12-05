In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Taylor Heinicke for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (5-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) square off in a Week 13 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 2,613 yards (237.5 ypg) on 244-of-363 passing with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

He has added 279 rushing yards on 49 carries with one touchdown, averaging 25.4 yards per game.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke accounts for 43.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 39 of his 363 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders are giving up 246.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Heinicke put together a 223-yard performance against the Seahawks last week, completing 77.1% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Heinicke has thrown for 685 yards (228.3 ypg) on 69-of-89 passing with five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He has added 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 13 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 98 26.6% 58 786 5 8 20.5% J.D. McKissic 53 14.4% 43 397 2 3 7.7% Adam Humphries 34 9.2% 25 269 0 2 5.1%

Powered By Data Skrive