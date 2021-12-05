Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Author:

Teddy Bridgewater will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (6-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC West rivals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater has thrown for 2,518 passing yards this season (228.9 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage (233-of-339), throwing 15 touchdown passes with five interceptions.
  • He also adds 79 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 45.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In one matchup against the Chiefs, Bridgewater threw for 310 passing yards, 70.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Chiefs.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The 264.4 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Bridgewater put together a 129-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 61.1% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.
  • He also carried the ball two times for 10 yards, averaging five yards per carry while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • In his last three outings, Bridgewater has thrown for 604 yards (201.3 per game) while completing 52 of 82 passes (63.4%), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with nine rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on five carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

70

19.1%

45

634

2

10

19.6%

Tim Patrick

56

15.3%

39

549

4

9

17.6%

Noah Fant

63

17.2%

45

391

3

10

19.6%

Powered By Data Skrive