Teddy Bridgewater will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (6-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC West rivals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has thrown for 2,518 passing yards this season (228.9 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage (233-of-339), throwing 15 touchdown passes with five interceptions.

He also adds 79 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 45.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In one matchup against the Chiefs, Bridgewater threw for 310 passing yards, 70.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Chiefs.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The 264.4 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Bridgewater put together a 129-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 61.1% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.

He also carried the ball two times for 10 yards, averaging five yards per carry while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

In his last three outings, Bridgewater has thrown for 604 yards (201.3 per game) while completing 52 of 82 passes (63.4%), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with nine rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on five carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 70 19.1% 45 634 2 10 19.6% Tim Patrick 56 15.3% 39 549 4 9 17.6% Noah Fant 63 17.2% 45 391 3 10 19.6%

