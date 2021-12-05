Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater has thrown for 2,518 passing yards this season (228.9 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage (233-of-339), throwing 15 touchdown passes with five interceptions.
- He also adds 79 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 45.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In one matchup against the Chiefs, Bridgewater threw for 310 passing yards, 70.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bridgewater threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Chiefs.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The 264.4 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Bridgewater put together a 129-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 61.1% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.
- He also carried the ball two times for 10 yards, averaging five yards per carry while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- In his last three outings, Bridgewater has thrown for 604 yards (201.3 per game) while completing 52 of 82 passes (63.4%), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with nine rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on five carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
70
19.1%
45
634
2
10
19.6%
Tim Patrick
56
15.3%
39
549
4
9
17.6%
Noah Fant
63
17.2%
45
391
3
10
19.6%
