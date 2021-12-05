Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tee Higgins, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) hit the field in a Week 13 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has collected 560 yards on 43 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 50.9 yards per game on 68 targets.

Higgins has been the target of 68 of his team's 344 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.

Higgins (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Higgins racked up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers, 56.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chargers.

The 218.3 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is 10th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Higgins reeled in six passes for 114 yards (19 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted eight times.

Higgins' 19 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 207 yards (69.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 68 19.8% 43 560 3 7 19.4% Ja'Marr Chase 82 23.8% 50 906 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 65 18.9% 46 471 2 6 16.7% C.J. Uzomah 34 9.9% 30 331 5 2 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive