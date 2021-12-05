Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tee Higgins, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) hit the field in a Week 13 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has collected 560 yards on 43 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 50.9 yards per game on 68 targets.
  • Higgins has been the target of 68 of his team's 344 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.
  • Higgins (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Higgins racked up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers, 56.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chargers.
  • The 218.3 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers' defense is 10th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Higgins reeled in six passes for 114 yards (19 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted eight times.
  • Higgins' 19 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 207 yards (69.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

68

19.8%

43

560

3

7

19.4%

Ja'Marr Chase

82

23.8%

50

906

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

65

18.9%

46

471

2

6

16.7%

C.J. Uzomah

34

9.9%

30

331

5

2

5.6%

