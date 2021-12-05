Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Washington vs. Las Vegas
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season McLaurin has 58 catches (on 98 targets) and leads the Football Team with 786 receiving yards (71.5 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- McLaurin has been the target of 26.6% (98 total) of his team's 369 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the ball 46.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders are giving up 246.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Seahawks, McLaurin was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 51 yards.
- During his last three games, McLaurin has caught 15 passes on 22 targets for 213 yards and one touchdown, averaging 71.0 yards per game.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
98
26.6%
58
786
5
8
20.5%
J.D. McKissic
53
14.4%
43
397
2
3
7.7%
Adam Humphries
34
9.2%
25
269
0
2
5.1%
DeAndre Carter
31
8.4%
18
261
3
2
5.1%
