Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Terry McLaurin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (5-6) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season McLaurin has 58 catches (on 98 targets) and leads the Football Team with 786 receiving yards (71.5 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 26.6% (98 total) of his team's 369 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the ball 46.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders are giving up 246.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, McLaurin was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 51 yards.

During his last three games, McLaurin has caught 15 passes on 22 targets for 213 yards and one touchdown, averaging 71.0 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 98 26.6% 58 786 5 8 20.5% J.D. McKissic 53 14.4% 43 397 2 3 7.7% Adam Humphries 34 9.2% 25 269 0 2 5.1% DeAndre Carter 31 8.4% 18 261 3 2 5.1%

