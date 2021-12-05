Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Washington vs. Las Vegas

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Terry McLaurin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (5-6) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season McLaurin has 58 catches (on 98 targets) and leads the Football Team with 786 receiving yards (71.5 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 26.6% (98 total) of his team's 369 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the ball 46.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders are giving up 246.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Seahawks, McLaurin was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 51 yards.
  • During his last three games, McLaurin has caught 15 passes on 22 targets for 213 yards and one touchdown, averaging 71.0 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

98

26.6%

58

786

5

8

20.5%

J.D. McKissic

53

14.4%

43

397

2

3

7.7%

Adam Humphries

34

9.2%

25

269

0

2

5.1%

DeAndre Carter

31

8.4%

18

261

3

2

5.1%

