Before placing any bets on Tim Patrick's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West rivals play in Week 13 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (6-5) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has caught 39 passes on 56 targets for 549 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 49.9 yards per game.

Patrick has been the target of 15.3% (56 total) of his team's 367 passing attempts this season.

Patrick (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Patrick has averaged 27.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chiefs, 13.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Chiefs, Patrick has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.4 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Patrick was targeted three times, picking up 26 yards on two receptions.

Patrick's nine catches have led to 125 yards (41.7 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 56 15.3% 39 549 4 9 17.6% Courtland Sutton 70 19.1% 45 634 2 10 19.6% Noah Fant 63 17.2% 45 391 3 10 19.6% Jerry Jeudy 31 8.4% 24 253 0 3 5.9%

