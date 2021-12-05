Publish date:
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick has caught 39 passes on 56 targets for 549 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 49.9 yards per game.
- Patrick has been the target of 15.3% (56 total) of his team's 367 passing attempts this season.
- Patrick (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Patrick has averaged 27.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chiefs, 13.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups with the Chiefs, Patrick has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Patrick was targeted three times, picking up 26 yards on two receptions.
- Patrick's nine catches have led to 125 yards (41.7 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
56
15.3%
39
549
4
9
17.6%
Courtland Sutton
70
19.1%
45
634
2
10
19.6%
Noah Fant
63
17.2%
45
391
3
10
19.6%
Jerry Jeudy
31
8.4%
24
253
0
3
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive