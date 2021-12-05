Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before placing any bets on Tim Patrick's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West rivals play in Week 13 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (6-5) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick has caught 39 passes on 56 targets for 549 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 49.9 yards per game.
  • Patrick has been the target of 15.3% (56 total) of his team's 367 passing attempts this season.
  • Patrick (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Patrick has averaged 27.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chiefs, 13.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups with the Chiefs, Patrick has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Patrick was targeted three times, picking up 26 yards on two receptions.
  • Patrick's nine catches have led to 125 yards (41.7 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

56

15.3%

39

549

4

9

17.6%

Courtland Sutton

70

19.1%

45

634

2

10

19.6%

Noah Fant

63

17.2%

45

391

3

10

19.6%

Jerry Jeudy

31

8.4%

24

253

0

3

5.9%

