Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 3,403 passing yards this season (309.4 per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage (309-of-457), throwing 30 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 53 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady has attempted 90 of his 457 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Brady's 356 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Falcons are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw multiple TDs in each of those contests against the Falcons.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The 249.3 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Colts, Brady went 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) for 226 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
- Brady has racked up 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage this year (78-of-114) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
88
18.9%
67
806
5
19
20.9%
Mike Evans
82
17.6%
50
695
10
14
15.4%
Antonio Brown
42
9.0%
29
418
4
3
3.3%
