There will be player props available for Tom Brady before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 3,403 passing yards this season (309.4 per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage (309-of-457), throwing 30 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 53 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady has attempted 90 of his 457 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Brady's 356 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Falcons are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw multiple TDs in each of those contests against the Falcons.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 249.3 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Colts, Brady went 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) for 226 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.

Brady has racked up 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage this year (78-of-114) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 88 18.9% 67 806 5 19 20.9% Mike Evans 82 17.6% 50 695 10 14 15.4% Antonio Brown 42 9.0% 29 418 4 3 3.3%

