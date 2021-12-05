Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player props available for Tom Brady before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 3,403 passing yards this season (309.4 per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage (309-of-457), throwing 30 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 53 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady has attempted 90 of his 457 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Brady's 356 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Falcons are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw multiple TDs in each of those contests against the Falcons.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The 249.3 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Colts, Brady went 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) for 226 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Brady has racked up 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage this year (78-of-114) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

88

18.9%

67

806

5

19

20.9%

Mike Evans

82

17.6%

50

695

10

14

15.4%

Antonio Brown

42

9.0%

29

418

4

3

3.3%

