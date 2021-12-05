Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Travis Kelce ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 13 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce's stat line reveals 67 catches for 821 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 74.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 97 times.
  • Kelce has been the target of 20.8% (97 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Kelce is averaging 90.4 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Broncos, 16.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
  • Kelce, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • This week Kelce will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (239.7 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys in Week 11, Kelce was targeted eight times and totaled 74 yards on five receptions.
  • Kelce has caught 18 passes on 26 targets for 261 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 87.0 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

97

20.8%

67

821

5

7

11.3%

Tyreek Hill

122

26.2%

84

932

8

14

22.6%

Mecole Hardman

59

12.7%

42

424

1

10

16.1%

Byron Pringle

32

6.9%

23

338

3

1

1.6%

Powered By Data Skrive