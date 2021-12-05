Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's stat line reveals 67 catches for 821 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 74.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 97 times.
- Kelce has been the target of 20.8% (97 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Denver
- Kelce is averaging 90.4 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Broncos, 16.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
- Kelce, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- This week Kelce will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (239.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys in Week 11, Kelce was targeted eight times and totaled 74 yards on five receptions.
- Kelce has caught 18 passes on 26 targets for 261 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 87.0 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
97
20.8%
67
821
5
7
11.3%
Tyreek Hill
122
26.2%
84
932
8
14
22.6%
Mecole Hardman
59
12.7%
42
424
1
10
16.1%
Byron Pringle
32
6.9%
23
338
3
1
1.6%
