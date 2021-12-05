Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Travis Kelce ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 13 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's stat line reveals 67 catches for 821 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 74.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 97 times.

Kelce has been the target of 20.8% (97 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Denver

Kelce is averaging 90.4 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Broncos, 16.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).

Kelce, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

This week Kelce will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (239.7 yards allowed per game).

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys in Week 11, Kelce was targeted eight times and totaled 74 yards on five receptions.

Kelce has caught 18 passes on 26 targets for 261 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 87.0 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 97 20.8% 67 821 5 7 11.3% Tyreek Hill 122 26.2% 84 932 8 14 22.6% Mecole Hardman 59 12.7% 42 424 1 10 16.1% Byron Pringle 32 6.9% 23 338 3 1 1.6%

