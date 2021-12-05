Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Jacksonville vs. Los Angeles
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has 2,369 passing yards (215.4 ypg) to lead Jacksonville, completing 58% of his throws and tossing nine touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 45 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 21.0 yards per game.
- The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.
- Lawrence has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
7
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 267.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Lawrence completed 54.8% of his passes for 228 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- He also carried the ball five times for 39 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry on the ground.
- In his last three outings, Lawrence has thrown for 548 yards (182.7 per game) while completing 55 of 102 passes (53.9%), with one touchdown and one interception.
- He's also carried the ball 13 times for 95 yards, averaging 31.7 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
79
19.8%
46
529
3
9
25.7%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
71
17.8%
45
441
0
6
17.1%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
