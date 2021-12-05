Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Jacksonville vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Trevor Lawrence ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has 2,369 passing yards (215.4 ypg) to lead Jacksonville, completing 58% of his throws and tossing nine touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 45 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 21.0 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.
  • Lawrence has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

7

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 267.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Lawrence completed 54.8% of his passes for 228 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He also carried the ball five times for 39 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry on the ground.
  • In his last three outings, Lawrence has thrown for 548 yards (182.7 per game) while completing 55 of 102 passes (53.9%), with one touchdown and one interception.
  • He's also carried the ball 13 times for 95 yards, averaging 31.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

79

19.8%

46

529

3

9

25.7%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

71

17.8%

45

441

0

6

17.1%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Powered By Data Skrive