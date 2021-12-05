There will be player prop betting options available for Trevor Lawrence ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has 2,369 passing yards (215.4 ypg) to lead Jacksonville, completing 58% of his throws and tossing nine touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 45 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 21.0 yards per game.

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.

Lawrence has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 7 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 267.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Lawrence completed 54.8% of his passes for 228 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

He also carried the ball five times for 39 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry on the ground.

In his last three outings, Lawrence has thrown for 548 yards (182.7 per game) while completing 55 of 102 passes (53.9%), with one touchdown and one interception.

He's also carried the ball 13 times for 95 yards, averaging 31.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 79 19.8% 46 529 3 9 25.7% Laviska Shenault Jr. 71 17.8% 45 441 0 6 17.1% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

