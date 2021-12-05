Tua Tagovailoa has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (5-7) and the New York Giants (4-7) hit the field in a Week 13 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa has 1,701 passing yards (141.8 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 70.5% of his throws and recording 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 68 rushing yards (5.7 ypg) on 25 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the ball 38.3% of the time.

Tagovailoa accounts for 31.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 234 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. New York

This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (256.0 yards allowed per game).

The Giants' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Tagovailoa racked up 230 yards while completing 87.1% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.

Tagovailoa has racked up 661 passing yards (220.3 per game) and has a 80.5% completion percentage this year (62-of-77) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 10 times for six yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.0 yards per game.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 103 22.4% 77 759 4 12 20.7% Mike Gesicki 79 17.2% 52 596 2 6 10.3% DeVante Parker 43 9.3% 25 327 1 2 3.4%

