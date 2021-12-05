Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Miami vs. New York
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa has 1,701 passing yards (141.8 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 70.5% of his throws and recording 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 68 rushing yards (5.7 ypg) on 25 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the ball 38.3% of the time.
- Tagovailoa accounts for 31.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 234 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. New York
- This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (256.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Tagovailoa racked up 230 yards while completing 87.1% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
- Tagovailoa has racked up 661 passing yards (220.3 per game) and has a 80.5% completion percentage this year (62-of-77) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 10 times for six yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.0 yards per game.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
103
22.4%
77
759
4
12
20.7%
Mike Gesicki
79
17.2%
52
596
2
6
10.3%
DeVante Parker
43
9.3%
25
327
1
2
3.4%
