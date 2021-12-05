Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

Tua Tagovailoa has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (5-7) and the New York Giants (4-7) hit the field in a Week 13 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tagovailoa has 1,701 passing yards (141.8 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 70.5% of his throws and recording 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 68 rushing yards (5.7 ypg) on 25 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the ball 38.3% of the time.
  • Tagovailoa accounts for 31.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 234 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. New York

  • This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (256.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Giants' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Tagovailoa racked up 230 yards while completing 87.1% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
  • Tagovailoa has racked up 661 passing yards (220.3 per game) and has a 80.5% completion percentage this year (62-of-77) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball 10 times for six yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.0 yards per game.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

103

22.4%

77

759

4

12

20.7%

Mike Gesicki

79

17.2%

52

596

2

6

10.3%

DeVante Parker

43

9.3%

25

327

1

2

3.4%

