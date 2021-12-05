In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ty Johnson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Johnson's New York Jets (3-8) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has rushed for 186 yards on 48 carries (16.9 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also caught 25 passes for 271 yards (24.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 243 times this season, and he's handled 48 of those attempts (19.8%).

The Jets have thrown the ball in 63.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Johnson's five rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Eagles are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Eagles.

Conceding 112.7 rushing yards per game, the Eagles have the 16th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Eagles are ranked 25th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Johnson picked up 42 yards on six carries (averaging seven yards per carry).

During his last three games, Johnson has run for 49 yards on nine carries (16.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also caught six passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game).

Johnson's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ty Johnson 48 19.8% 186 1 8 21.1% 3.9 Michael Carter 111 45.7% 430 4 19 50.0% 3.9 Tevin Coleman 46 18.9% 185 0 1 2.6% 4.0 Elijah Moore 4 1.6% 45 1 2 5.3% 11.3

