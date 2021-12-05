Publish date:
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Philadelphia
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has rushed for 186 yards on 48 carries (16.9 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 25 passes for 271 yards (24.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 243 times this season, and he's handled 48 of those attempts (19.8%).
- The Jets have thrown the ball in 63.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Johnson's five rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Eagles are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Eagles.
- Conceding 112.7 rushing yards per game, the Eagles have the 16th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the Eagles are ranked 25th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Johnson picked up 42 yards on six carries (averaging seven yards per carry).
- During his last three games, Johnson has run for 49 yards on nine carries (16.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also caught six passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game).
Johnson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ty Johnson
48
19.8%
186
1
8
21.1%
3.9
Michael Carter
111
45.7%
430
4
19
50.0%
3.9
Tevin Coleman
46
18.9%
185
0
1
2.6%
4.0
Elijah Moore
4
1.6%
45
1
2
5.3%
11.3
