December 5, 2021
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Philadelphia

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ty Johnson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Johnson's New York Jets (3-8) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has rushed for 186 yards on 48 carries (16.9 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 25 passes for 271 yards (24.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 243 times this season, and he's handled 48 of those attempts (19.8%).
  • The Jets have thrown the ball in 63.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Johnson's five rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Eagles are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Eagles.
  • Conceding 112.7 rushing yards per game, the Eagles have the 16th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Eagles are ranked 25th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Johnson picked up 42 yards on six carries (averaging seven yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Johnson has run for 49 yards on nine carries (16.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also caught six passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game).

Johnson's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ty Johnson

48

19.8%

186

1

8

21.1%

3.9

Michael Carter

111

45.7%

430

4

19

50.0%

3.9

Tevin Coleman

46

18.9%

185

0

1

2.6%

4.0

Elijah Moore

4

1.6%

45

1

2

5.3%

11.3

