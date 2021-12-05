Publish date:
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conklin has accumulated 40 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 55 times and averages 37.5 receiving yards.
- Conklin has been the target of 55 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conklin's matchup with the Lions.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Conklin's 11.1 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Lions are 18.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass against the Lions.
- The 255.1 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Conklin was targeted three times and racked up 25 yards on two receptions.
- Conklin has caught eight passes on 11 targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 23.7 yards per game.
Conklin's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Conklin
55
13.4%
40
413
3
10
21.3%
Justin Jefferson
98
24.0%
67
1027
6
13
27.7%
Adam Thielen
90
22.0%
63
686
10
12
25.5%
K.J. Osborn
47
11.5%
31
365
2
2
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive