December 5, 2021
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Conklin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals meet in Week 13 when Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin has accumulated 40 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 55 times and averages 37.5 receiving yards.
  • Conklin has been the target of 55 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Conklin's 11.1 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Lions are 18.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass against the Lions.
  • The 255.1 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Conklin was targeted three times and racked up 25 yards on two receptions.
  • Conklin has caught eight passes on 11 targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

55

13.4%

40

413

3

10

21.3%

Justin Jefferson

98

24.0%

67

1027

6

13

27.7%

Adam Thielen

90

22.0%

63

686

10

12

25.5%

K.J. Osborn

47

11.5%

31

365

2

2

4.3%

