In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Conklin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals meet in Week 13 when Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin has accumulated 40 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 55 times and averages 37.5 receiving yards.

Conklin has been the target of 55 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

Conklin's 11.1 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Lions are 18.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass against the Lions.

The 255.1 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Conklin was targeted three times and racked up 25 yards on two receptions.

Conklin has caught eight passes on 11 targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Conklin 55 13.4% 40 413 3 10 21.3% Justin Jefferson 98 24.0% 67 1027 6 13 27.7% Adam Thielen 90 22.0% 63 686 10 12 25.5% K.J. Osborn 47 11.5% 31 365 2 2 4.3%

