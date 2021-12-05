Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Higbee and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee's 39 catches (on 56 targets) have netted him 347 yards (31.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Higbee has been the target of 13.8% (56 total) of his team's 406 passing attempts this season.
  • Higbee (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.7% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Higbee racked up zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Higbee did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jaguars.
  • This week Higbee will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Packers, Higbee was targeted five times and recorded one catch for three yards.
  • Higbee's nine grabs in his last three games have turned into 74 yards (24.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 20 times.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

56

13.8%

39

347

3

14

17.7%

Cooper Kupp

126

31.0%

92

1237

10

23

29.1%

Van Jefferson

62

15.3%

33

580

4

11

13.9%

Robert Woods

69

17.0%

45

556

4

16

20.3%

