In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Higbee and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee's 39 catches (on 56 targets) have netted him 347 yards (31.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Higbee has been the target of 13.8% (56 total) of his team's 406 passing attempts this season.

Higbee (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.7% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Higbee racked up zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higbee did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jaguars.

This week Higbee will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Packers, Higbee was targeted five times and recorded one catch for three yards.

Higbee's nine grabs in his last three games have turned into 74 yards (24.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 20 times.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 56 13.8% 39 347 3 14 17.7% Cooper Kupp 126 31.0% 92 1237 10 23 29.1% Van Jefferson 62 15.3% 33 580 4 11 13.9% Robert Woods 69 17.0% 45 556 4 16 20.3%

