Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Seattle vs. San Francisco
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett has 50 catches (76 targets) and a team-high 813 receiving yards (73.9 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- Lockett has been the target of 24.0% (76 total) of his team's 317 passing attempts this season.
- Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Lockett has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the 49ers, 23.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lockett, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 222.6 yards per game through the air.
- The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Lockett was targeted five times, totaling 96 yards on three receptions (averaging 32 yards per grab).
- Lockett has caught nine passes (18 targets) for 234 yards (78.0 per game) over his last three outings.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
76
24.0%
50
813
3
4
12.1%
D.K. Metcalf
76
24.0%
47
650
8
11
33.3%
Gerald Everett
38
12.0%
30
272
2
4
12.1%
Freddie Swain
30
9.5%
17
201
3
4
12.1%
