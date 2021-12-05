Before Tyler Lockett hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC West foes meet in Week 13 when Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has 50 catches (76 targets) and a team-high 813 receiving yards (73.9 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

Lockett has been the target of 24.0% (76 total) of his team's 317 passing attempts this season.

Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Lockett has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the 49ers, 23.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lockett, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 222.6 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Lockett was targeted five times, totaling 96 yards on three receptions (averaging 32 yards per grab).

Lockett has caught nine passes (18 targets) for 234 yards (78.0 per game) over his last three outings.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 76 24.0% 50 813 3 4 12.1% D.K. Metcalf 76 24.0% 47 650 8 11 33.3% Gerald Everett 38 12.0% 30 272 2 4 12.1% Freddie Swain 30 9.5% 17 201 3 4 12.1%

