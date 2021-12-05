Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Publish date:

Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Seattle vs. San Francisco

Author:

Before Tyler Lockett hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC West foes meet in Week 13 when Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett has 50 catches (76 targets) and a team-high 813 receiving yards (73.9 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • Lockett has been the target of 24.0% (76 total) of his team's 317 passing attempts this season.
  • Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Lockett has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the 49ers, 23.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lockett, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 222.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Lockett was targeted five times, totaling 96 yards on three receptions (averaging 32 yards per grab).
  • Lockett has caught nine passes (18 targets) for 234 yards (78.0 per game) over his last three outings.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

76

24.0%

50

813

3

4

12.1%

D.K. Metcalf

76

24.0%

47

650

8

11

33.3%

Gerald Everett

38

12.0%

30

272

2

4

12.1%

Freddie Swain

30

9.5%

17

201

3

4

12.1%

