Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's 932 receiving yards (84.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Chiefs. He's been targeted 122 times, and has 84 catches and eight touchdowns.
- So far this season, 26.2% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his 10 matchups against the Broncos, Hill's 46.8 receiving yards average is 29.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
- In 10 matchups with the Broncos, Hill has had a touchdown catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.
- The Broncos have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 239.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 11 matchup with the Cowboys, Hill hauled in nine passes for 77 yards while being targeted 11 times.
- During his last three games, Hill's 20 catches (on 32 targets) have led to 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
122
26.2%
84
932
8
14
22.6%
Travis Kelce
97
20.8%
67
821
5
7
11.3%
Mecole Hardman
59
12.7%
42
424
1
10
16.1%
Byron Pringle
32
6.9%
23
338
3
1
1.6%
