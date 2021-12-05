There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 13 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) square off against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 932 receiving yards (84.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Chiefs. He's been targeted 122 times, and has 84 catches and eight touchdowns.

So far this season, 26.2% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Denver

In his 10 matchups against the Broncos, Hill's 46.8 receiving yards average is 29.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).

In 10 matchups with the Broncos, Hill has had a touchdown catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.

The Broncos have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 239.7 yards per game through the air.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 11 matchup with the Cowboys, Hill hauled in nine passes for 77 yards while being targeted 11 times.

During his last three games, Hill's 20 catches (on 32 targets) have led to 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 122 26.2% 84 932 8 14 22.6% Travis Kelce 97 20.8% 67 821 5 7 11.3% Mecole Hardman 59 12.7% 42 424 1 10 16.1% Byron Pringle 32 6.9% 23 338 3 1 1.6%

