December 5, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 13 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) square off against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's 932 receiving yards (84.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Chiefs. He's been targeted 122 times, and has 84 catches and eight touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 26.2% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his 10 matchups against the Broncos, Hill's 46.8 receiving yards average is 29.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
  • In 10 matchups with the Broncos, Hill has had a touchdown catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 239.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 11 matchup with the Cowboys, Hill hauled in nine passes for 77 yards while being targeted 11 times.
  • During his last three games, Hill's 20 catches (on 32 targets) have led to 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

122

26.2%

84

932

8

14

22.6%

Travis Kelce

97

20.8%

67

821

5

7

11.3%

Mecole Hardman

59

12.7%

42

424

1

10

16.1%

Byron Pringle

32

6.9%

23

338

3

1

1.6%

