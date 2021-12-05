Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyrod Taylor, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South foes play in Week 13 when Taylor and the Houston Texans (2-9) meet the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at NRG Stadium.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has thrown for 921 yards (83.7 ypg) on 86-of-137 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

He's tacked on 136 rushing yards on 16 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per game.

The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while running the football 43.3% of the time.

Taylor accounts for 31.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 23 of his 137 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Taylor averages zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Colts, 207.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor has not thrown for a touchdown against the Colts over that time.

Note: Taylor's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 257.3 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jets, Taylor went 17-for-26 (65.4 percent) for 158 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

He added two carries for 30 yards, averaging 15 yards per attempt.

Over his last three games, Taylor has collected 505 passing yards (168.3 yards per game) while going 55-for-93 (59.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 81 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 27.0 yards per game.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 92 26.4% 62 704 3 8 21.1% Chris Conley 22 6.3% 14 233 1 1 2.6% Nico Collins 29 8.3% 18 228 0 2 5.3%

