December 5, 2021
Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyrod Taylor, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South foes play in Week 13 when Taylor and the Houston Texans (2-9) meet the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at NRG Stadium.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has thrown for 921 yards (83.7 ypg) on 86-of-137 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 136 rushing yards on 16 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per game.
  • The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while running the football 43.3% of the time.
  • Taylor accounts for 31.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 23 of his 137 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Taylor averages zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Colts, 207.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor has not thrown for a touchdown against the Colts over that time.
  • Note: Taylor's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 257.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jets, Taylor went 17-for-26 (65.4 percent) for 158 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
  • He added two carries for 30 yards, averaging 15 yards per attempt.
  • Over his last three games, Taylor has collected 505 passing yards (168.3 yards per game) while going 55-for-93 (59.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 81 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 27.0 yards per game.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

92

26.4%

62

704

3

8

21.1%

Chris Conley

22

6.3%

14

233

1

1

2.6%

Nico Collins

29

8.3%

18

228

0

2

5.3%

