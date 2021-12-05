Publish date:
Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has thrown for 921 yards (83.7 ypg) on 86-of-137 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
- He's tacked on 136 rushing yards on 16 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per game.
- The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while running the football 43.3% of the time.
- Taylor accounts for 31.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 23 of his 137 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Taylor averages zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Colts, 207.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor has not thrown for a touchdown against the Colts over that time.
- Note: Taylor's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 257.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Colts have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jets, Taylor went 17-for-26 (65.4 percent) for 158 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
- He added two carries for 30 yards, averaging 15 yards per attempt.
- Over his last three games, Taylor has collected 505 passing yards (168.3 yards per game) while going 55-for-93 (59.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 81 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 27.0 yards per game.
Taylor's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
92
26.4%
62
704
3
8
21.1%
Chris Conley
22
6.3%
14
233
1
1
2.6%
Nico Collins
29
8.3%
18
228
0
2
5.3%
