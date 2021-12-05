Publish date:
Cal vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Pac-12 foes will clash when the California Golden Bears (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) meet the USC Trojans (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12).
Odds for Cal vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.
- In 70% of USC's games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- Saturday's total is 3.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 2.0 points more than the 55.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Golden Bears and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.8 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Cal Stats and Trends
- In Cal's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Golden Bears have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Golden Bears average 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Trojans give up per contest (32.5).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.
- The Golden Bears rack up 397.1 yards per game, 25.0 fewer yards than the 422.1 the Trojans give up per outing.
- When Cal amasses more than 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over 10 times this season, nine fewer than the Trojans have forced (19).
USC Stats and Trends
- In USC's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
- USC's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Trojans score 7.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Golden Bears surrender (23.0).
- USC is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team scores more than 23.0 points.
- The Trojans rack up 84.0 more yards per game (446.7) than the Golden Bears give up (362.7).
- USC is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall when the team picks up over 362.7 yards.
- The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|USC
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
30.0
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
397.1
Avg. Total Yards
446.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.1
10
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
19