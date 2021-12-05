Pac-12 foes will clash when the California Golden Bears (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) meet the USC Trojans (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12).

Odds for Cal vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.

In 70% of USC's games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.

Saturday's total is 3.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 2.0 points more than the 55.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Golden Bears and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.8 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Cal Stats and Trends

In Cal's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Bears have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Cal's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Golden Bears average 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Trojans give up per contest (32.5).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.

The Golden Bears rack up 397.1 yards per game, 25.0 fewer yards than the 422.1 the Trojans give up per outing.

When Cal amasses more than 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over 10 times this season, nine fewer than the Trojans have forced (19).

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

USC's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Trojans score 7.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Golden Bears surrender (23.0).

USC is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team scores more than 23.0 points.

The Trojans rack up 84.0 more yards per game (446.7) than the Golden Bears give up (362.7).

USC is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall when the team picks up over 362.7 yards.

The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats