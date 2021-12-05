Van Jefferson has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (7-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) take the field in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has accumulated 33 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 62 times and averages 52.7 receiving yards.

Jefferson has been the target of 15.3% (62 total) of his team's 406 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 13.9% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The Jaguars have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 93-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches (31 yards per reception) while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.

Jefferson's 23 targets have led to nine grabs for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 62 15.3% 33 580 4 11 13.9% Cooper Kupp 126 31.0% 92 1237 10 23 29.1% Robert Woods 69 17.0% 45 556 4 16 20.3% Tyler Higbee 56 13.8% 39 347 3 14 17.7%

