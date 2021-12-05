Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has accumulated 33 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 62 times and averages 52.7 receiving yards.
- Jefferson has been the target of 15.3% (62 total) of his team's 406 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 13.9% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Jefferson put together a 93-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches (31 yards per reception) while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.
- Jefferson's 23 targets have led to nine grabs for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
62
15.3%
33
580
4
11
13.9%
Cooper Kupp
126
31.0%
92
1237
10
23
29.1%
Robert Woods
69
17.0%
45
556
4
16
20.3%
Tyler Higbee
56
13.8%
39
347
3
14
17.7%
