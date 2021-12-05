Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Van Jefferson has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (7-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) take the field in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has accumulated 33 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 62 times and averages 52.7 receiving yards.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 15.3% (62 total) of his team's 406 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 13.9% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Jefferson put together a 93-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches (31 yards per reception) while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Jefferson's 23 targets have led to nine grabs for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

62

15.3%

33

580

4

11

13.9%

Cooper Kupp

126

31.0%

92

1237

10

23

29.1%

Robert Woods

69

17.0%

45

556

4

16

20.3%

Tyler Higbee

56

13.8%

39

347

3

14

17.7%

