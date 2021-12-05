Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has also added 340 yards on 34 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times and averages 28.3 receiving yards per game.
- Pascal has been the target of 60 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.
- Pascal (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- In his eight matchups against the Texans, Pascal's 40.8 receiving yards average is 10.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
- In eight matchups versus the Texans, Pascal has had a touchdown catch four times (including multiple scores in two games).
- The Texans are allowing 258.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans' defense is 12th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Pascal was targeted seven times and racked up two catches for 12 yards.
- Pascal's stat line over his last three games shows four grabs for 21 yards. He put up 7.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 10 times.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
60
14.9%
34
340
3
11
23.4%
Michael Pittman Jr.
91
22.6%
61
805
5
11
23.4%
Jonathan Taylor
43
10.7%
36
336
2
2
4.3%
Jack Doyle
39
9.7%
26
278
3
7
14.9%
