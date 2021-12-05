Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has also added 340 yards on 34 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times and averages 28.3 receiving yards per game.
  • Pascal has been the target of 60 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.
  • Pascal (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • In his eight matchups against the Texans, Pascal's 40.8 receiving yards average is 10.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • In eight matchups versus the Texans, Pascal has had a touchdown catch four times (including multiple scores in two games).
  • The Texans are allowing 258.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans' defense is 12th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Pascal was targeted seven times and racked up two catches for 12 yards.
  • Pascal's stat line over his last three games shows four grabs for 21 yards. He put up 7.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 10 times.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

60

14.9%

34

340

3

11

23.4%

Michael Pittman Jr.

91

22.6%

61

805

5

11

23.4%

Jonathan Taylor

43

10.7%

36

336

2

2

4.3%

Jack Doyle

39

9.7%

26

278

3

7

14.9%

