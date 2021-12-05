Sportsbooks have listed player props for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has also added 340 yards on 34 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times and averages 28.3 receiving yards per game.

Pascal has been the target of 60 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.

Pascal (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

In his eight matchups against the Texans, Pascal's 40.8 receiving yards average is 10.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

In eight matchups versus the Texans, Pascal has had a touchdown catch four times (including multiple scores in two games).

The Texans are allowing 258.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans' defense is 12th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Pascal was targeted seven times and racked up two catches for 12 yards.

Pascal's stat line over his last three games shows four grabs for 21 yards. He put up 7.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 10 times.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 60 14.9% 34 340 3 11 23.4% Michael Pittman Jr. 91 22.6% 61 805 5 11 23.4% Jonathan Taylor 43 10.7% 36 336 2 2 4.3% Jack Doyle 39 9.7% 26 278 3 7 14.9%

