There will be player prop bets available for Zach Wilson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Wilson's New York Jets (3-8) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) meet in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson leads New York with 1,313 passing yards (119.4 ypg) on 118-of-205 with four touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 10 times for 25 yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.3 yards per game.

The Jets have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson has attempted 18 of his 205 passes in the red zone, accounting for 22.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 240.5 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Wilson completed 58.3% of his passes for 145 yards with one interception.

Wilson tacked on two carries for three yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Wilson has passed for 145 yards (48.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.3% of his passes (14-for-24) with zero touchdowns and one interception.

He's also carried the ball two times for three yards and one touchdown, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 56 13.2% 32 477 4 4 9.1% Elijah Moore 65 15.3% 37 461 4 5 11.4% Jamison Crowder 51 12.0% 38 310 2 10 22.7%

