Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Philadelphia

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Zach Wilson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Wilson's New York Jets (3-8) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) meet in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson leads New York with 1,313 passing yards (119.4 ypg) on 118-of-205 with four touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 10 times for 25 yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.3 yards per game.
  • The Jets have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson has attempted 18 of his 205 passes in the red zone, accounting for 22.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 240.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Wilson completed 58.3% of his passes for 145 yards with one interception.
  • Wilson tacked on two carries for three yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Wilson has passed for 145 yards (48.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.3% of his passes (14-for-24) with zero touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also carried the ball two times for three yards and one touchdown, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

56

13.2%

32

477

4

4

9.1%

Elijah Moore

65

15.3%

37

461

4

5

11.4%

Jamison Crowder

51

12.0%

38

310

2

10

22.7%

Powered By Data Skrive