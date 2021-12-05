Publish date:
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Philadelphia
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson leads New York with 1,313 passing yards (119.4 ypg) on 118-of-205 with four touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 10 times for 25 yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.3 yards per game.
- The Jets have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Wilson has attempted 18 of his 205 passes in the red zone, accounting for 22.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 240.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Wilson completed 58.3% of his passes for 145 yards with one interception.
- Wilson tacked on two carries for three yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Wilson has passed for 145 yards (48.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.3% of his passes (14-for-24) with zero touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also carried the ball two times for three yards and one touchdown, averaging 1.0 yards per game.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
56
13.2%
32
477
4
4
9.1%
Elijah Moore
65
15.3%
37
461
4
5
11.4%
Jamison Crowder
51
12.0%
38
310
2
10
22.7%
