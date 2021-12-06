The New England Patriots (8-4) will try to keep their six-game winning run going in a Week 13 clash with the Buffalo Bills (7-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of New England's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 41.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 16.6 points above Monday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 32.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 48.9 points per game in 2020, 7.9 more than Monday's total.

The 41-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Patriots games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Bills have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Bills put up 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots give up per contest (15.8).

When Buffalo puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Bills rack up 389.3 yards per game, 72.6 more yards than the 316.7 the Patriots allow per matchup.

When Buffalo amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bills have 16 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 25 takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This year, the Patriots have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Patriots average 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills give up (16.5).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.5 points.

The Patriots rack up 80.1 more yards per game (355.3) than the Bills allow per outing (275.2).

New England is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals over 275.2 yards.

This season the Patriots have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

As 3-point favorites or greater at home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

This year, in five home games, Buffalo has gone over the total twice.

This season, Bills home games average 47.7 points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (41).

New England is 4-1 against the spread, and 5-0 overall, in away games.

The Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

This season, in five road games, New England has gone over the total twice.

This season, Patriots away games average 44.3 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

