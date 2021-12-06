Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (8-4) will try to keep their six-game winning run going in a Week 13 clash with the Buffalo Bills (7-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 58.3% of New England's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 41.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 16.6 points above Monday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 32.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 48.9 points per game in 2020, 7.9 more than Monday's total.
  • The 41-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Patriots games this season.
  • Buffalo has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bills have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • The Bills put up 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots give up per contest (15.8).
  • When Buffalo puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Bills rack up 389.3 yards per game, 72.6 more yards than the 316.7 the Patriots allow per matchup.
  • When Buffalo amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bills have 16 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 25 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Patriots.
  • In New England's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Patriots have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Patriots average 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills give up (16.5).
  • New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.5 points.
  • The Patriots rack up 80.1 more yards per game (355.3) than the Bills allow per outing (275.2).
  • New England is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals over 275.2 yards.
  • This season the Patriots have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • As 3-point favorites or greater at home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.
  • This year, in five home games, Buffalo has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Bills home games average 47.7 points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (41).
  • New England is 4-1 against the spread, and 5-0 overall, in away games.
  • The Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • This season, in five road games, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Patriots away games average 44.3 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.