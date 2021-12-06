Damien Harris has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC East opponents meet in Week 13 when Harris and the New England Patriots (8-4) play the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has had 154 carries for a team-leading 643 rushing yards (53.6 per game) and scored eight touchdowns.

He also has 13 receptions for 84 yards (7.0 per game).

He has received 154 of his team's 334 carries this season (46.1%).

The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 7 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Harris has averaged 25.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bills, 29.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

In one of four games versus the Bills Harris has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bills give up 96.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bills are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Titans, Harris carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.

He also caught one pass for 12 yards.

Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 96 yards (32.0 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 154 46.1% 643 8 31 47.0% 4.2 Rhamondre Stevenson 76 22.8% 351 3 16 24.2% 4.6 Brandon Bolden 26 7.8% 141 0 4 6.1% 5.4 Kendrick Bourne 6 1.8% 78 0 1 1.5% 13.0

