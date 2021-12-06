Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Author:

Damien Harris has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC East opponents meet in Week 13 when Harris and the New England Patriots (8-4) play the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has had 154 carries for a team-leading 643 rushing yards (53.6 per game) and scored eight touchdowns.
  • He also has 13 receptions for 84 yards (7.0 per game).
  • He has received 154 of his team's 334 carries this season (46.1%).
  • The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Harris has averaged 25.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bills, 29.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • In one of four games versus the Bills Harris has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Bills give up 96.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Bills are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Titans, Harris carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He also caught one pass for 12 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 96 yards (32.0 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

154

46.1%

643

8

31

47.0%

4.2

Rhamondre Stevenson

76

22.8%

351

3

16

24.2%

4.6

Brandon Bolden

26

7.8%

141

0

4

6.1%

5.4

Kendrick Bourne

6

1.8%

78

0

1

1.5%

13.0

Powered By Data Skrive