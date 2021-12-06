Publish date:
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has had 154 carries for a team-leading 643 rushing yards (53.6 per game) and scored eight touchdowns.
- He also has 13 receptions for 84 yards (7.0 per game).
- He has received 154 of his team's 334 carries this season (46.1%).
- The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Harris has averaged 25.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bills, 29.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- In one of four games versus the Bills Harris has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bills give up 96.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Bills are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Titans, Harris carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He also caught one pass for 12 yards.
- Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 96 yards (32.0 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
154
46.1%
643
8
31
47.0%
4.2
Rhamondre Stevenson
76
22.8%
351
3
16
24.2%
4.6
Brandon Bolden
26
7.8%
141
0
4
6.1%
5.4
Kendrick Bourne
6
1.8%
78
0
1
1.5%
13.0
