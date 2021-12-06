Dawson Knox has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Knox's Buffalo Bills (7-4) and the New England Patriots (8-4) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East opponents at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has put up a 415-yard campaign so far (37.7 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 31 balls on 41 targets.

So far this season, 9.8% of the 418 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.

Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 13.9% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.5% of the time while running the ball 40.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New England

Knox's 47.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots are 16.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots.

This week Knox will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).

The Patriots have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Knox hauled in three passes for 32 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted three times.

Knox has caught 10 passes (14 targets) for 129 yards (43.0 per game) with two TDs over his last three outings.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 41 9.8% 31 415 7 10 13.9% Stefon Diggs 101 24.2% 67 847 7 20 27.8% Emmanuel Sanders 61 14.6% 36 559 4 8 11.1% Cole Beasley 79 18.9% 62 530 1 9 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive