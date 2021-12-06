Publish date:
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has put up a 415-yard campaign so far (37.7 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 31 balls on 41 targets.
- So far this season, 9.8% of the 418 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.
- Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 13.9% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.5% of the time while running the ball 40.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New England
- Knox's 47.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots are 16.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots.
- This week Knox will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Patriots have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Knox hauled in three passes for 32 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted three times.
- Knox has caught 10 passes (14 targets) for 129 yards (43.0 per game) with two TDs over his last three outings.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
41
9.8%
31
415
7
10
13.9%
Stefon Diggs
101
24.2%
67
847
7
20
27.8%
Emmanuel Sanders
61
14.6%
36
559
4
8
11.1%
Cole Beasley
79
18.9%
62
530
1
9
12.5%
