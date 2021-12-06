Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England

Dawson Knox has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Knox's Buffalo Bills (7-4) and the New England Patriots (8-4) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East opponents at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox has put up a 415-yard campaign so far (37.7 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 31 balls on 41 targets.
  • So far this season, 9.8% of the 418 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.
  • Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 13.9% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.5% of the time while running the ball 40.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New England

  • Knox's 47.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots are 16.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots.
  • This week Knox will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Patriots have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Knox hauled in three passes for 32 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted three times.
  • Knox has caught 10 passes (14 targets) for 129 yards (43.0 per game) with two TDs over his last three outings.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

41

9.8%

31

415

7

10

13.9%

Stefon Diggs

101

24.2%

67

847

7

20

27.8%

Emmanuel Sanders

61

14.6%

36

559

4

8

11.1%

Cole Beasley

79

18.9%

62

530

1

9

12.5%

