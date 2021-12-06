Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for Emmanuel Sanders, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Sanders' Buffalo Bills (7-4) and the New England Patriots (8-4) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East rivals at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders' stat line this year shows 36 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 50.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 61 times.

Sanders has been the target of 61 of his team's 418 passing attempts this season, or 14.6% of the target share.

Sanders (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 59.5% passing plays and 40.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New England

Sanders' 92.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Patriots are 58.0 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

In two matchups with the Patriots, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 218.3 yards per game the Patriots are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Sanders grabbed three passes for 28 yards while being targeted three times.

Sanders has caught eight passes on 10 targets for 81 yards, averaging 27.0 yards over his last three games.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 61 14.6% 36 559 4 8 11.1% Stefon Diggs 101 24.2% 67 847 7 20 27.8% Cole Beasley 79 18.9% 62 530 1 9 12.5% Dawson Knox 41 9.8% 31 415 7 10 13.9%

Powered By Data Skrive