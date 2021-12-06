Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for Emmanuel Sanders, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Sanders' Buffalo Bills (7-4) and the New England Patriots (8-4) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East rivals at Highmark Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders' stat line this year shows 36 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 50.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 61 times.
  • Sanders has been the target of 61 of his team's 418 passing attempts this season, or 14.6% of the target share.
  • Sanders (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 59.5% passing plays and 40.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New England

  • Sanders' 92.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Patriots are 58.0 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Patriots, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The 218.3 yards per game the Patriots are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Sanders grabbed three passes for 28 yards while being targeted three times.
  • Sanders has caught eight passes on 10 targets for 81 yards, averaging 27.0 yards over his last three games.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

61

14.6%

36

559

4

8

11.1%

Stefon Diggs

101

24.2%

67

847

7

20

27.8%

Cole Beasley

79

18.9%

62

530

1

9

12.5%

Dawson Knox

41

9.8%

31

415

7

10

13.9%

