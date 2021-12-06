Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders' stat line this year shows 36 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 50.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 61 times.
- Sanders has been the target of 61 of his team's 418 passing attempts this season, or 14.6% of the target share.
- Sanders (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 59.5% passing plays and 40.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New England
- Sanders' 92.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Patriots are 58.0 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In two matchups with the Patriots, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The 218.3 yards per game the Patriots are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Sanders grabbed three passes for 28 yards while being targeted three times.
- Sanders has caught eight passes on 10 targets for 81 yards, averaging 27.0 yards over his last three games.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
61
14.6%
36
559
4
8
11.1%
Stefon Diggs
101
24.2%
67
847
7
20
27.8%
Cole Beasley
79
18.9%
62
530
1
9
12.5%
Dawson Knox
41
9.8%
31
415
7
10
13.9%
