Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has hauled in 35 catches for 394 yards and seven touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 32.8 receiving yards.
- Henry has been the target of 50 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Henry is averaging 46 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bills, 19.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (26.5).
- Henry, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Henry will face the NFL's best pass defense (189.1 yards allowed per game).
- With eight passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Henry hauled in two passes for 16 yards while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Henry has eight catches (on 12 targets) for 78 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.0 yards per game.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
50
12.8%
35
394
7
13
23.2%
Kendrick Bourne
53
13.6%
42
623
5
4
7.1%
Jakobi Meyers
90
23.0%
59
620
1
8
14.3%
Nelson Agholor
54
13.8%
32
416
3
6
10.7%
