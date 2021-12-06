Hunter Henry has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Henry's New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) square off in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East rivals at Highmark Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has hauled in 35 catches for 394 yards and seven touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 32.8 receiving yards.

Henry has been the target of 50 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Henry is averaging 46 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bills, 19.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (26.5).

Henry, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Henry will face the NFL's best pass defense (189.1 yards allowed per game).

With eight passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Henry hauled in two passes for 16 yards while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Henry has eight catches (on 12 targets) for 78 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 50 12.8% 35 394 7 13 23.2% Kendrick Bourne 53 13.6% 42 623 5 4 7.1% Jakobi Meyers 90 23.0% 59 620 1 8 14.3% Nelson Agholor 54 13.8% 32 416 3 6 10.7%

