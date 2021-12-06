Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Author:

Hunter Henry has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Henry's New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) square off in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East rivals at Highmark Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has hauled in 35 catches for 394 yards and seven touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 32.8 receiving yards.
  • Henry has been the target of 50 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.
  • Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Henry is averaging 46 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bills, 19.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (26.5).
  • Henry, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Henry will face the NFL's best pass defense (189.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With eight passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Henry hauled in two passes for 16 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Henry has eight catches (on 12 targets) for 78 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

50

12.8%

35

394

7

13

23.2%

Kendrick Bourne

53

13.6%

42

623

5

4

7.1%

Jakobi Meyers

90

23.0%

59

620

1

8

14.3%

Nelson Agholor

54

13.8%

32

416

3

6

10.7%

