In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jakobi Meyers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. AFC East rivals meet in Week 13 when Meyers and the New England Patriots (8-4) play the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers has totaled 620 yards on 59 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 51.7 yards per game, on 90 targets.

Meyers has been the target of 90 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 23.0% of the target share.

Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Meyers has averaged 32 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bills, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Meyers has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 189.1 yards per game through the air.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Meyers put together a 98-yard performance against the Titans last week on five catches (19.6 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times.

Meyers has totaled 186 receiving yards (62.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 18 targets over his last three outings.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 90 23.0% 59 620 1 8 14.3% Kendrick Bourne 53 13.6% 42 623 5 4 7.1% Nelson Agholor 54 13.8% 32 416 3 6 10.7% Hunter Henry 50 12.8% 35 394 7 13 23.2%

