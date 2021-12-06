Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Author:

In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jakobi Meyers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. AFC East rivals meet in Week 13 when Meyers and the New England Patriots (8-4) play the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Meyers has totaled 620 yards on 59 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 51.7 yards per game, on 90 targets.
  • Meyers has been the target of 90 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 23.0% of the target share.
  • Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Meyers has averaged 32 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bills, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Meyers has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.
  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 189.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Meyers put together a 98-yard performance against the Titans last week on five catches (19.6 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times.
  • Meyers has totaled 186 receiving yards (62.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 18 targets over his last three outings.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

90

23.0%

59

620

1

8

14.3%

Kendrick Bourne

53

13.6%

42

623

5

4

7.1%

Nelson Agholor

54

13.8%

32

416

3

6

10.7%

Hunter Henry

50

12.8%

35

394

7

13

23.2%

