Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers has totaled 620 yards on 59 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 51.7 yards per game, on 90 targets.
- Meyers has been the target of 90 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 23.0% of the target share.
- Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Meyers has averaged 32 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bills, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Meyers has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 189.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Meyers put together a 98-yard performance against the Titans last week on five catches (19.6 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times.
- Meyers has totaled 186 receiving yards (62.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 18 targets over his last three outings.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
90
23.0%
59
620
1
8
14.3%
Kendrick Bourne
53
13.6%
42
623
5
4
7.1%
Nelson Agholor
54
13.8%
32
416
3
6
10.7%
Hunter Henry
50
12.8%
35
394
7
13
23.2%
