Josh Allen has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC East opponents meet in Week 13 when Allen's Buffalo Bills (7-4) play the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has 3,071 passing yards (279.2 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

He also has 383 rushing yards on 69 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 34.8 yards per game on the ground.

The Bills have run 59.5% passing plays and 40.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Allen accounts for 53.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 410 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. New England

Allen averaged 175.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Patriots, 63.2 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Allen threw at least a pair of touchdown passes two times in those contests against the Patriots, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 218.3 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Allen completed 82.1% of his passes for 260 yards, while throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions.

He also carried the ball eight times for 43 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry on the ground.

Allen has passed for 835 yards (278.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 71.4% of his passes (65-for-91) with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 64 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 101 24.2% 67 847 7 20 27.8% Emmanuel Sanders 61 14.6% 36 559 4 8 11.1% Cole Beasley 79 18.9% 62 530 1 9 12.5%

