Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has 3,071 passing yards (279.2 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- He also has 383 rushing yards on 69 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 34.8 yards per game on the ground.
- The Bills have run 59.5% passing plays and 40.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen accounts for 53.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 410 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
6
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. New England
- Allen averaged 175.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Patriots, 63.2 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
- Allen threw at least a pair of touchdown passes two times in those contests against the Patriots, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
- The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 218.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Allen completed 82.1% of his passes for 260 yards, while throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He also carried the ball eight times for 43 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry on the ground.
- Allen has passed for 835 yards (278.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 71.4% of his passes (65-for-91) with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 64 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 12 carries.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
101
24.2%
67
847
7
20
27.8%
Emmanuel Sanders
61
14.6%
36
559
4
8
11.1%
Cole Beasley
79
18.9%
62
530
1
9
12.5%
Powered By Data Skrive