Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England

Author:

Josh Allen has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC East opponents meet in Week 13 when Allen's Buffalo Bills (7-4) play the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has 3,071 passing yards (279.2 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 383 rushing yards on 69 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 34.8 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Bills have run 59.5% passing plays and 40.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Allen accounts for 53.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 410 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. New England

  • Allen averaged 175.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Patriots, 63.2 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
  • Allen threw at least a pair of touchdown passes two times in those contests against the Patriots, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 218.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Allen completed 82.1% of his passes for 260 yards, while throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball eight times for 43 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Allen has passed for 835 yards (278.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 71.4% of his passes (65-for-91) with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 64 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

101

24.2%

67

847

7

20

27.8%

Emmanuel Sanders

61

14.6%

36

559

4

8

11.1%

Cole Beasley

79

18.9%

62

530

1

9

12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive