The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) will aim to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 13 clash against the Denver Broncos (6-5).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Kansas City's games this season have gone over 46.5 points six of 11 times.

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.2, is 0.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 2.4 points above the 44.1 average total in Broncos games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Chiefs have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Chiefs put up 25.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos allow per matchup (17.8).

Kansas City is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.

The Chiefs rack up 71.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Broncos allow per contest (330.8).

In games that Kansas City picks up over 330.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 22 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (13).

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Broncos have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on only two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).

The Broncos average 20.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Chiefs surrender.

Denver is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.7 points.

The Broncos average 25.9 fewer yards per game (338.5) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (364.4).

When Denver amasses over 364.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Broncos have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

Kansas City has covered the spread once at home, and is 4-2 overall there, this season.

The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in six home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 53.7 points, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Denver is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.

In five road games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.

This season, Broncos away games average 43.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

