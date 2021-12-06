Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights



The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) will aim to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 13 clash against the Denver Broncos (6-5).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City's games this season have gone over 46.5 points six of 11 times.
  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.2, is 0.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.5 over/under in this game is 2.4 points above the 44.1 average total in Broncos games this season.
  • Kansas City has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Chiefs put up 25.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos allow per matchup (17.8).
  • Kansas City is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.
  • The Chiefs rack up 71.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Broncos allow per contest (330.8).
  • In games that Kansas City picks up over 330.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 22 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (13).
  • Denver is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Broncos have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on only two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).
  • The Broncos average 20.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Chiefs surrender.
  • Denver is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.7 points.
  • The Broncos average 25.9 fewer yards per game (338.5) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (364.4).
  • When Denver amasses over 364.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This season the Broncos have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City has covered the spread once at home, and is 4-2 overall there, this season.
  • The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, in six home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 53.7 points, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • Denver is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • In five road games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Broncos away games average 43.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

