Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kendrick Bourne and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. AFC East opponents square off in Week 13 when Bourne's New England Patriots (8-4) play the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne's team-leading 623 receiving yards (51.9 per game) have come on 42 receptions (53 targets) including five touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.6% of the 391 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 7.1% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his one matchup against the Bills, Bourne's 35 receiving yards total is 2.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game (32.5).

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bills.

The Bills are allowing 189.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Bourne was targeted six times and totaled 61 yards on five receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Bourne put up 201 yards (on 13 catches) with three touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 67.0 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 53 13.6% 42 623 5 4 7.1% Jakobi Meyers 90 23.0% 59 620 1 8 14.3% Nelson Agholor 54 13.8% 32 416 3 6 10.7% Hunter Henry 50 12.8% 35 394 7 13 23.2%

