Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones leads New England with 2,850 passing yards (237.5 per game) and has a 70.3% completion percentage this year (268-of-381) while throwing 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 27 times for 71 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Jones has attempted 55 of his 381 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- The 189.1 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 310-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 71.9% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Jones tacked on two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Jones has put up 715 passing yards (238.3 per game) while connecting on 64 of 81 passes (79% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and one interception.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
53
13.6%
42
623
5
4
7.1%
Jakobi Meyers
90
23.0%
59
620
1
8
14.3%
Nelson Agholor
54
13.8%
32
416
3
6
10.7%
