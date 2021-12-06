Before placing any wagers on Mac Jones' player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East opponents at Highmark Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones leads New England with 2,850 passing yards (237.5 per game) and has a 70.3% completion percentage this year (268-of-381) while throwing 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 27 times for 71 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Jones has attempted 55 of his 381 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The 189.1 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 310-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 71.9% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Jones tacked on two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt in the running game.

Over his last three games, Jones has put up 715 passing yards (238.3 per game) while connecting on 64 of 81 passes (79% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and one interception.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 53 13.6% 42 623 5 4 7.1% Jakobi Meyers 90 23.0% 59 620 1 8 14.3% Nelson Agholor 54 13.8% 32 416 3 6 10.7%

