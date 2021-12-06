Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Mac Jones' player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East opponents at Highmark Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones leads New England with 2,850 passing yards (237.5 per game) and has a 70.3% completion percentage this year (268-of-381) while throwing 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 27 times for 71 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jones has attempted 55 of his 381 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The 189.1 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 310-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 71.9% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Jones tacked on two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has put up 715 passing yards (238.3 per game) while connecting on 64 of 81 passes (79% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and one interception.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

53

13.6%

42

623

5

4

7.1%

Jakobi Meyers

90

23.0%

59

620

1

8

14.3%

Nelson Agholor

54

13.8%

32

416

3

6

10.7%

