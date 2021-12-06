Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (7-4) and the New England Patriots (8-4) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East rivals at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' team-high 847 receiving yards (77.0 per game) have come on 67 catches (101 targets) plus seven touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.2% of the 418 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 59.5% passing plays and 40.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

In his three matchups against the Patriots, Diggs' 95.3 receiving yards average is 35.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game (59.5).

Diggs has caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 218.3 passing yards the Patriots give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Saints, Diggs was targeted nine times and recorded seven catches for 74 yards and scored one touchdown.

Diggs has recorded 259 receiving yards (86.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 28 targets during his last three games.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 101 24.2% 67 847 7 20 27.8% Emmanuel Sanders 61 14.6% 36 559 4 8 11.1% Cole Beasley 79 18.9% 62 530 1 9 12.5% Dawson Knox 41 9.8% 31 415 7 10 13.9%

