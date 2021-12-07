Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West foes will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 12 games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Los Angeles' games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 51.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 10.3 points greater than the 41.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Monday's total.
  • The 50.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Arizona is 9-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Cardinals have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • The Cardinals rack up 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams give up per contest (22.5).
  • Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 30 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per outing (338.8).
  • When Arizona churns out more than 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 17 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Rams.
  • Los Angeles has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • This year the Rams average 9.3 more points per game (28) than the Cardinals give up (18.7).
  • Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.
  • The Rams rack up 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals give up per outing (318.8).
  • When Los Angeles churns out over 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3).
  • This season, in five home games, Arizona has hit the over twice.
  • Cardinals home games this season average 47.7 total points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
  • Away from home, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-2 overall.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in three of six away games Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Rams away games this season is 49.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

