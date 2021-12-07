NFC West foes will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 12 games this season.

In 33.3% of Los Angeles' games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 51.5.

The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.3 points greater than the 41.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Monday's total.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 9-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Cardinals rack up 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams give up per contest (22.5).

Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Cardinals rack up 30 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per outing (338.8).

When Arizona churns out more than 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 17 takeaways.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year the Rams average 9.3 more points per game (28) than the Cardinals give up (18.7).

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.

The Rams rack up 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals give up per outing (318.8).

When Los Angeles churns out over 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3).

This season, in five home games, Arizona has hit the over twice.

Cardinals home games this season average 47.7 total points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Away from home, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-2 overall.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.

This season, in three of six away games Los Angeles has gone over the total.

The average total in Rams away games this season is 49.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

